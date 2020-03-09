The Debate
Delhi Metro Timings On Holi That Commuters Should Be Aware Of

IRCTC

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced new Delhi metro timings on Holi. Those who are planning to travel across the city should take a look here. Read.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
delhi metro timings on holi

Delhi celebrates the Festival of Colours with equal pomp and cheer like any other city. However, on Holi, the metro services will be temporarily unavailable to the commuters. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced this news on their official Twitter account on Friday. 

Delhi Metro timings on Holi

On March 10, 2020, which is the day of the festival in India, there will be a gap of a few hours in Delhi metro timings on Holi. The metro services in the capital city will be temporarily unavailable. This will happen for a few hours starting from the morning. The service will, however, be resumed from 2:30 pm onwards and continue as per usual metro timings. This schedule will be followed on all Delhi metro lines including the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. This line connects all the major metro stops with Indira Gandhi International Aiport. 

This announcement was made by the Delhi Metro rail Corporation on Friday itself for the convenience of the commuters so that they could plan their travel accordingly. The announcement was made on their official Twitter account. This is what the announcement said:

The authority of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also added that along with a change in Delhi metro timings on Holi, the service of metro feeder bus will also be unavailable. It will resume service from the same time as the Delhi metro. According to reports doing rounds, the Delhi police will also be patrolling the city to ensure the observance of law and order on the day of the festival. 

First Published:
