Delhi To Dibrugarh Train Route, Time Table And Booking Details

Ministry of Railways has announced a re-opening of passenger train services in the country starting from May 12, 2020, in a graded manner. Initially, 15 pairs of trains will operate from New Delhi to different states in India. After around seven-week lockdown amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Indian Railways has decided to resume operation of trains from Tuesday connecting Jammu Tawi to New Delhi.

Delhi to Dibrugarh train fare

Booking for the special air-conditioned trains has started from May 11, 2020, at 4 pm onwards. The Delhi to Dibrugarh train fare and the route would be equivalent to the super-fast Rajdhani train. People can book the tickets online through IRCTC’s official website- www.irctc.co.in as ticket booking counters at the railway station would stay closed.

The first run of the special train will begin on May 13, 2020, from the capital city of New Delhi and May 14, 2020, from Jammu Tawi. These trains would run on Rajdhani routes between New Delhi, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi. Moreover, they would also have some stoppages in a few selected cities. Here’s everything you need to know about New Delhi to Dibrugarh train route.

Delhi to Dibrugarh train route map

The special train would carry passengers to the national capital every day. Delhi to Dibrugarh train route would include various stations before reaching its final destination. The train will stop at Dimapur, Lumding Junction, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Junction, Barauni Junction, Danapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj Junction, and Kanpur Central.

Delhi to Dibrugarh timetable

There are different timetables for different special trains. Delhi to Dibrugarh timetable involves the special train 02424 leaving New Delhi at 04:45 pm and arriving at Dibrugarh at 07:00 am on the third day. Moreover, the special train 02423 will leave Dibrugarh at 09:10 pm and reach the capital city of New Delhi at 10:15 pm the next day.

Delhi to Dibrugarh train ticket booking

For Delhi to Dibrugarh train ticket booking, passengers need to go online. They can also cancel their train booking through the online process. According to reports, the cancellation can be possible up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train. Delhi to Dibrugarh train ticket booking cancellation charge will be 50% of the actual fare.

According to reports, Indian Railways has mentioned that the passengers would have to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or any face cover. They would have to undergo screening at departure and only those who are asymptomatic would be allowed to enter the train. Moreover, the passengers having valid confirmed tickets would be allowed to enter the railway stations. The Indian Railways has also announced and urged people to reach their respective railway stations at least 90 minutes before the train’s departure.

To combat the spread of the novel virus, the passengers would not receive linen, blankets and curtains inside the train. They are advised to carry their linen while travelling. There would be special norms for air-conditioned coaches and the temperature would be suitably regulated for the same. No stalls or booths on the platforms would be open and permission for train side vending would not be given. Moreover, all passengers are required to download and use the Aarogya Setu app. They will receive ready-to-eat food and bottles of water on demand inside the trains. Passengers will have to pay for the same.

According to reports, railway officials revealed that unlike Shramik Special trains, these special trains would transport on full capacity. The former used to carry 54 migrant labourers instead of 72 passengers. The railway ministry is also planning to start more special services on new routes as per availability after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and up to 300 Shramik Special trains every day.

