Delhi To Jammu Tawi Train Route Map, Timetable And Booking Details

Quick links:
The Indian Railways has decided to resume special train services from May 12, 2020, in a graded manner. Railways will initially operate 30 trains from New Delhi to various places in India. The Railways also decided to start passenger services connecting Delhi to Jammu Tawi. The special train (02425) will start on May 13, 2020, at 09.10 pm from New Delhi and will reach Jammu Tawi at 05.45 am the next day. Similarly, the special train for the vice versa route, whose number is 02426, will start on May 13, 2020, at 08.10 pm from Jammu Tawi and will reach New Delhi at 05.00 am on May 14, 2020.
ALSO READ | How Many Tickets Can Be Booked On The IRCTC App? Find Out Here
The train will do trips daily and the special train 02425 will stop at only 1 point that is in Ludhiana for 10 minutes. The special trains that have been started presently will have only air-conditioned classes - First, Second and Third AC. The price for first AC is ₹2525 and the price for second AC is ₹1515 and third AC is ₹1085.
IRCTC tickets for these special passenger trains can only be booked via the IRCTC website or the IRCTC app. The cancellation charges would be 50% of the fare and there will be no provision for waitlisted, RAC, tatkal tickets, or premium tatkal tickets. Ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand inside the trains on a payment basis.
|
Train Number
|
From
|
Departure Time
|
To
|
Arrival Time
|
Frequency
|
02425
|
New Delhi
|
2110
|
Jammu Tawi
|
0545
|
Daily
|
02426
|
Jammu Tawi
|
2010
|
New Delhi
|
0500
|
Daily
ALSO READ | These Are The 15 Railway Train routes For Which IRCTC Booking Will Open At 4 Pm On Monday
Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel as there will be no linen, blankets, and curtains provided inside the special train. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose. No stalls on the platforms will be open. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. It will be mandatory for passengers to wear face masks and undergo screening at departure.
ALSO READ | IMPORTANT: IRCTC To Refund E-tickets Of Trains Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Automatically