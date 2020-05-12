Delhi To Jammu Tawi Train Route Map, Timetable And Booking Details

The Indian Railways has decided to resume special train services from May 12, 2020, in a graded manner. Railways will initially operate 30 trains from New Delhi to various places in India. The Railways also decided to start passenger services connecting Delhi to Jammu Tawi. The special train (02425) will start on May 13, 2020, at 09.10 pm from New Delhi and will reach Jammu Tawi at 05.45 am the next day. Similarly, the special train for the vice versa route, whose number is 02426, will start on May 13, 2020, at 08.10 pm from Jammu Tawi and will reach New Delhi at 05.00 am on May 14, 2020.

ALSO READ | How Many Tickets Can Be Booked On The IRCTC App? Find Out Here

Delhi to Jammu Tawi train route and fare

The train will do trips daily and the special train 02425 will stop at only 1 point that is in Ludhiana for 10 minutes. The special trains that have been started presently will have only air-conditioned classes - First, Second and Third AC. The price for first AC is ₹2525 and the price for second AC is ₹1515 and third AC is ₹1085.

Delhi to Jammu Tawi train ticket booking

IRCTC tickets for these special passenger trains can only be booked via the IRCTC website or the IRCTC app. The cancellation charges would be 50% of the fare and there will be no provision for waitlisted, RAC, tatkal tickets, or premium tatkal tickets. Ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand inside the trains on a payment basis.