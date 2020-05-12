Delhi To Mumbai Central Train Route, Timetable & Booking Details For The Special Trains

Quick links:
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, many people are stranded in different parts of the country failing to return back to their hometown. Indian Railways has announced 15 special trains from Delhi. Here we have listed down the details of the train routes, cost and timetable for the Delhi to Mumbai special train.
Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 10, 2020
These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the countryhttps://t.co/tOvEFT1C8Z pic.twitter.com/dvdxKaxshM
The Indian Railways has now commenced online selling of special train tickets. Those who want to travel amid lockdown need to buy the tickets on IRCTC's official website. The train fares for Delhi to Mumbai Central are as follows:
Passenger services on Indian Railways shall be partially restored w.e.f. from 12th May 2020 in a graded manner. 15 pairs of special trains shall be operated to 15 cities. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website. See attached list.https://t.co/HSfscqd7GQ pic.twitter.com/fUjBiTndDj— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020
MHA issues SOPs for Movement of persons by Train:— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 11, 2020
●Movement of passengers to & fro railway station only on confirmed e-ticket
●Compulsory Medical Screening & only asymptomatic persons to travel
●Strict adherence to Health/hygiene protocols and #SocialDistancing#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KJUKZXP26P
