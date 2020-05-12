Last Updated:

Delhi To Mumbai Central Train Route, Timetable & Booking Details For The Special Trains

Delhi to Mumbai Central train route, time table and booking and cancellation details are provided for passengers to check before planning to travel

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, many people are stranded in different parts of the country failing to return back to their hometown. Indian Railways has announced 15 special trains from Delhi. Here we have listed down the details of the train routes, cost and timetable for the Delhi to Mumbai special train. 

New Delhi to Mumbai Central train timings

  • The special trains will run every day throughout the week between New Delhi and Mumbai Central.
  • New Delhi to Mumbai Central: Train number 2952 will leave from New Delhi at 16:30 and reach Mumbai Central at 08:20
  • Mumbai Central to New Delhi: Train number 2309 will leave from Mumbai Central at 17:30 and reach New Delhi at 09:05

List of stopping points between Delhi to Mumbai Central special train

  • New Delhi Railway Station 
  • Kota Junction
  • Nagda Junction
  • Ratlam Junction
  • Vadodara Railway Station
  • Surat Railway Station
  • Mumbai Borivali Railway Station
  • Mumbai Central Railway Station 

Delhi to Mumbai Central train ticket fares

The Indian Railways has now commenced online selling of special train tickets. Those who want to travel amid lockdown need to buy the tickets on IRCTC's official website. The train fares for Delhi to Mumbai Central are as follows: 

  • First AC ₹4,495.00
  • Second AC ₹2,645.00
  • Third AC ₹1,855.00 

Train route map for New Delhi to Mumbai Central

Delhi to Mumbai Central Timetable

 Image Source: Ministry of Railways Twitter

Online cancellation of tickets

Here are the guidelines provided by the Indian Railways for ticket cancellation:

  • Tickets need to be cancelled 24 hours before the departure of the train from the starting station. 
  • A cancellation charge must be paid which will be equal to 50% of the train fare.
  • If any trains are cancelled by the Indian Railways till May 17, 2020, passengers will receive a full refund automatically. 

Facilities and rules for train travel

Source: IRCTC official website

SOP issued by the government for stranded citizens

Image Credits: Indian Railways Twitter

