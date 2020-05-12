Delhi To Mumbai Central Train Route, Timetable & Booking Details For The Special Trains

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, many people are stranded in different parts of the country failing to return back to their hometown. Indian Railways has announced 15 special trains from Delhi. Here we have listed down the details of the train routes, cost and timetable for the Delhi to Mumbai special train.

Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains



These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the countryhttps://t.co/tOvEFT1C8Z pic.twitter.com/dvdxKaxshM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 10, 2020

New Delhi to Mumbai Central train timings

The special trains will run every day throughout the week between New Delhi and Mumbai Central.

New Delhi to Mumbai Central: Train number 2952 will leave from New Delhi at 16:30 and reach Mumbai Central at 08:20

Mumbai Central to New Delhi: Train number 2309 will leave from Mumbai Central at 17:30 and reach New Delhi at 09:05

List of stopping points between Delhi to Mumbai Central special train

New Delhi Railway Station

Kota Junction

Nagda Junction

Ratlam Junction

Vadodara Railway Station

Surat Railway Station

Mumbai Borivali Railway Station

Mumbai Central Railway Station

Delhi to Mumbai Central train ticket fares

The Indian Railways has now commenced online selling of special train tickets. Those who want to travel amid lockdown need to buy the tickets on IRCTC's official website. The train fares for Delhi to Mumbai Central are as follows:

First AC ₹4,495.00

Second AC ₹2,645.00

Third AC ₹1,855.00

Train route map for New Delhi to Mumbai Central

Delhi to Mumbai Central Timetable

Image Source: Ministry of Railways Twitter

Passenger services on Indian Railways shall be partially restored w.e.f. from 12th May 2020 in a graded manner. 15 pairs of special trains shall be operated to 15 cities. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website. See attached list.https://t.co/HSfscqd7GQ pic.twitter.com/fUjBiTndDj — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

Online cancellation of tickets

Here are the guidelines provided by the Indian Railways for ticket cancellation:

Tickets need to be cancelled 24 hours before the departure of the train from the starting station.

A cancellation charge must be paid which will be equal to 50% of the train fare.

If any trains are cancelled by the Indian Railways till May 17, 2020, passengers will receive a full refund automatically.

Facilities and rules for train travel

Source: IRCTC official website

SOP issued by the government for stranded citizens

MHA issues SOPs for Movement of persons by Train:

●Movement of passengers to & fro railway station only on confirmed e-ticket

●Compulsory Medical Screening & only asymptomatic persons to travel

●Strict adherence to Health/hygiene protocols and #SocialDistancing#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KJUKZXP26P — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 11, 2020

Image Credits: Indian Railways Twitter

