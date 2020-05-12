Delhi To Thiruvananthapuram Train Route, Timetable, And Booking Details

After the three phases of lockdown, the Indian Railways has started 30 train services for travelling in the nation. These 30 trains are slated to start from Delhi and connect the major cities in India. These special train services will start on May 12, with train number 02432 which will travel through Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram from May 13, and on May 15 from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi (Train number 02431).

It is a special train that will run triweekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram and vice versa on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Take a look to know more about the Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram train route, its timings and the rules to be followed.

ALSO READ| Delhi To Secunderabad Train Route, Timetable And Booking Details

Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram train timings

The special train (02432) will start from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram on May 13 at 11.25 am and will reach the destination at 05:25 am.

at 11.25 am and will reach the destination at 05:25 am. The train from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi (02431) will start at 1945 i.e. 7.40 pm on May 15 and reach Delhi at 12:40 am.

and reach Delhi at 12:40 am. This train will be fully air-conditioned having a total of 17 coaches of 3A/2AC/1st AC type.

Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram: List of stopping points

Ernakulam Jn

Kozhikode

Mangalore

Madgaon

Panvel

Vadodara

Kota

ALSO READ| IRCTC Opens Booking For Special Trains; Howrah-Delhi Tickets Sold Within 20 Minutes

Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram train ticket booking

IRCTC tickets for special passenger trains can be booked via IRCTC website or IRCTC app.

Catering charges will not be included in the fare as dry, ready to eat meals would be provided on payment basis inside the train.

The reservation of the tickets can only be done for a period of 7 days in advance.

There will be no provision for waitlisted, RAC, tatkal tickets or premium tatkal tickets for these special trains.

Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram fares

Image courtesy: All three snippets from IRCTC website

ALSO READ| Railways Limits Concession Tickets As Limited Trains Begin Amid Covid Lockdown; List Here

Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram train route map

Image courtesy: Google maps

Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram timetable

Train number From Departure Time To Arrival Time Frequency 02432 Delhi 11:25 Thiruvananthapuram 05:25 Triweekly (Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday) 02431 Thiruvananthapuram 19:45 Delhi 12:40 Triweekly (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Image courtesy: IRCTC website

Online cancellation of tickets

Online cancellation of tickets is allowed only up to 24 hours before the departure of the train from the starting station.

A cancellation charge of the tickets would be 50% of the fare.

For trains that are cancelled by the Indian Railways till May 17, 2020, passengers would receive a full refund automatically by IRCTC.

SOP issued by the government for stranded citizens

Image courtesy: Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI

Image courtesy: Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI

Image courtesy: Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI

ALSO READ| How Many Tickets Can Be Booked On The IRCTC App? Find Out Here

Facilities and rules for train travelling

Only passengers who have confirmed train tickets would be allowed to enter the railway stations

Passengers are advised to reach the stations 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train so that the officials can ensure proper screening of the passengers.

of the train so that the officials can ensure proper screening of the passengers. All passengers are advised to download the Aarogya Setu application.

Passengers are advised to carry their personal blankets, bedsheets, and their own linen while travelling.

Passengers would have to carry their own masks, soaps, sanitisers, face cover etc. It is advised that the passengers cover their faces at all times while travelling by train.

Passengers would have to undergo screening at departing stations so as to ensure that only asymptomatic passengers are travelling by train. After arriving at the destination station, passengers would have to undergo local State Government health protocols as applicable.

Passengers are advised to travel light as porters won't be available at the destination stations.

ALSO READ| How To Register On IRCTC App? Here's An Easy Step-by-step Guide For You

ALSO READ| These Are The 15 Railway Train routes For Which IRCTC Booking Will Open At 4 Pm On Monday

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock