ECoR To Resume All Express Trains Suspended Due To COVID-19

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced on Tuesday that it would restore the services of another four pairs of express trains originating from its jurisdiction.

Barring the Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Garib Rath Express, all the originating trains from the ECoR jurisdiction, that were suspended during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, have been resumed, it said in a release.

The Puri-Digha Express will be restored from Saturday, while the Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express will resume from Sunday. The Visakhapatnam-Durg Express will be restored from August 13.

The Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express will resume from October 2. Efforts are underway to run the Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Garib Rath at the earliest, according to the zonal railway.

The ECoR will run the express train from Cuttack to Gunupur in Rayagada district as a 'passenger special' from Friday.

It has also decided to provide the facility of an AC-3 tier coach from August 15 in three trains -- Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express, Howrah-Titilagarh Ispat Express and the Howrah-Kantabanji-Howrah Ispat Express.

The Visakhapatnam-Kollam and Visakhapatnam-Tata Express will run with LHB coaches, which are equipped with modern technology to prevent overturning of coaches during derailment.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

