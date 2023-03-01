Here's How You Can Transfer Your Confirmed Indian Railways Travel Ticket To Another Person

A person who has a confirmed Indian Railways train ticket but can't board the train due to changes in the travel plan can now save the money spent to purchase the ticket by transferring it to someone else. The Indian Railways has issued guidelines for the same to provide convenience to passengers who cannot travel on their confirmed train ticket due to any possible reason.

However, the Indian Railways has also drawn provisions that allow the passenger to transfer the confirmed ticket to only a family member, including father, mother, brother, sister, wife, daughter, and son, among others.

Another important guideline is that a passenger can only avail of the transfer facility once for every ticket. That means, once a confirmed ticket is transferred to someone, then it can't be transferred further. Before applying for the transfer facility, go through the steps mentioned below.

How to avail ticket transfer facility?

Take a printout of the ticket. Take the Voter ID card or Aadhaar Card of the person to whom the ticket will be transferred. Carry the documents to the reservation counter of the nearest railway station available. At the ticket counter, apply for a ticket transfer.

Things to keep in mind before applying for ticket transfer

According to the guidelines issued by Indian Railways, a passenger should raise a ticket transfer request at least a day before the train departure. However, it might vary depending on the passenger who is availing of the facility.

If the passenger is an employee of the government, then they must raise the ticket transfer facility 24 hours prior to the departure of the train. On the other hand, passengers applying for a ticket transfer due to festive events, wedding or personal issues, should raise the transfer request 48 hours before the train departure.

A passenger who will board the train in place of their counterpart should also carry their identification documents for security purposes. If the passenger follows all the steps and guidelines, the name in confirmed ticket will be changed without any complications. However, change of name in a concession ticket is not allowed.