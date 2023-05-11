Indian Railways Bonanza For Agniveers: Reservation In Level-1, Level-2 Non-gazetted Posts, No Physical Test, Age Criteria Relaxed

The country's largest employer, Indian Railways, has decided to offer 10-per cent horizontal reservation in level 1 and a 5-per cent quota in level 2 and above non-gazetted posts to Agniveers against the direct recruitment quota, sources said on Thursday.

This will be in the nature of horizontal reservation as in the case of PwBD, ex-servicemen and CCAAs. The Agniveers will also be given an exemption from the physical efficiency test, the sources said.

They will be given age relaxations -- five years for the first batch of Agniveers and three years for the subsequent batches -- over and above the existing age limit prescribed for different communities for level-1, level-2 and above non-gazetted posts.

The sources said the Railway Board has issued letters to all general managers, asking them to provide these relaxations and facilities in recruitment by railway recruiting agencies (railway recruitment boards and railway recruitment cells) for such posts to those Agniveers who have successfully completed four years in the armed forces.

Under the Agnipath scheme unveiled by the Centre last year for recruitment into the armed forces, after the completion of four years, 25 per cent of the youngsters will be absorbed in the forces but the remaining 75 per cent will be demobilised with an exit package.

Many central ministries as well as state governments and industry bodies have offered reservation in jobs to Agniveers.

The railways has now come up with its own plan to help them.

The Agniveers who have successfully completed the service period of four years can apply with documentary proof against the centralised employment notifications issued by the railway recruiting agencies for recruitment of staff from the open market against the two pay grades.

The letter to the GMs said there will be no carry forward of the unfilled vacancies, that is, in case of a shortfall, the vacant slots shall be filled from others in the combined merit list.

It also said the Agniveers who have completed their full tenure of four years shall only be charged Rs 250 for applying for open market recruitment conducted by the railway recruiting agencies, with a provision for refunding the same to those who actually appear in the written exam.

An examination for level-1 posts is conducted for the selection of assistants in various branches of the railways, such as hospital assistants and track maintainers grade IV. The level-2 posts include junior clerk-cum-typist, accounts clerk-cum-typist and junior time-keeper.