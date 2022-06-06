Indian Railways Ramps Up Ticket Booking Limits Through IRCTC Website & App; Details Here

In a major development, Indian Railways on June 6 said that it has increased the limit of online booking of tickets through the IRCTC website and app.

The Ministry of Railways on June 6 said, “To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum six tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar. “At present, a maximum of six tickets in a month can be booked online on the IRCTC website and app by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and a maximum of 12 tickets in a month can be booked online on the IRCTC website and app by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar,” Ministry of Railways further added.

To facilitate passengers, the limit of booking tickets has been increased to 24 tickets in a month if a user ID is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.https://t.co/SKHK9kGko9 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, according to an RTI request, Indian Railways has cancelled nearly 9,000 train services this year, with more than 1,900 cancellations owing to coal shipment in the last three months.

According to the national transporter, 6,995 train services were cancelled due to maintenance or construction, and 1,934 train services were cancelled due to coal movement from March to May. Due to a severe power deficit, Indian Railways has been compelled to prioritise the transportation of coal rakes over passenger train services, according to authorities quoted in a PTI report.

Railways Min assures 1st Bullet train to run on time by 2026

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, June 6, morning reviewed the nation's first bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. He further claimed that the first bullet train will run on time by 2026.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the progress of the bullet train being built at Surat in Gujarat. He spoke to the media and said, “We are expediting the work of the bullet train. Railways officials are working on the target of running the first bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat. We are confident that the first bullet train will start running on time.”

Inspected the progress of Ahmedabad- Mumbai bullet train project in Surat.#8YearsOfInfraGati pic.twitter.com/o7VKHz2CbR — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 6, 2022

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw further stated, “Bullet train will run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Pillars are being installed for every 61 km. Officials are working for every 150 km. We are striving to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to bring new technologies to the nation. His aspirations include the re-development of railway stations and new Vande Bharat trains.”

Image: ANI