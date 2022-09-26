Indian Railways' Special ‘Vrat Thali’ For Navratri 2022 Will Leave You Drooling

As Navratri 2022 is set to be celebrated from September 26 to October 5, the Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced a special menu for devotees travelling by train during the festival.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Railways said, “During the auspicious festival of Navratri, Indian Railways brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from September 26 to October 5. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from the ‘Food on Track’ app or visit ecatering.irctc.co.in or call on 1323.”

During the auspicious festival of Navratri, IR brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from 26.09.22 - 05.10.22.



Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from 'Food on Track' app, visit https://t.co/VE7XkOqwzV or call on 1323. pic.twitter.com/RpYN6n7Nug — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 25, 2022

The passengers will be offered meals without onion and garlic en route their journey and they will be required to place an order by calling on 1323. IRCTC will provide this facility at 400 stations.

Vrat Thali- Price

The initial price of IRCTC's food menu begins at Rs 99. Passengers are requested to note that special Navratri food will be available only on IRCTC trains that offer e-catering facilities.

Vrat Thali: Menu

The menu includes Aloo chaap and Sabudana tikki. The main course includes Sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas. Other food items like Kofta Curry, and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali are also available.

How to book Navrati Vrat Thali?

Step 1: ‘Choose the outlet,’ passengers need to enter the PNR number and search for the restaurants nearby for the journey.

Step 2: Click on ‘Complete the Order'. Here passengers can select their food and schedule an order while paying online or opting for the cash-on-delivery option.

Step 3: The food will be delivered to your seat.

Navratri 2022

Navratri is a Hindu festival that is celebrated twice a year in the country – during the month of Chaitra and Sharad. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of April and Sharad Navratri is observed in the month of September/ October. The festival is celebrated with much fervor all across the country by Hindus.

Notably, the nine nights of Navratri are dedicated to the nine different avatars of Goddess Durga. Durga, the consort of Lord Shiva, assumed different avatars, each of which is invoked on every day of the festival starting with Shailputri, followed by Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

PM Modi Greets People As 9-day Long Festival Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people at the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, fortune, and good health.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "May this auspicious occasion of faith and belief infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Mata Di."