IRCTC Red Flags Timing Clash Of Tejas Express With Soon To Be Launched Vande Bharat Train: Sources

The IRCTC has raised concerns over a potential battle for passengers between the Tejas Express and soon to be launched Vande Bharat train on the same route between Mumbai and Ahmedabad with similar timings, sources said.

Sources said the IRCTC, in two letters in August and September, said the clash in timings will "defeat" the very purpose of introduction of the Tejas Express which is the Railways' premium corporate train.

While no one from the Rail PSU was available to comment on the matter, sources said the IRCTC has conveyed to the Railway Board that the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express would adversely affect the running of the Tejas Express on the same route.

Fearing a potential loss in passenger numbers, the IRCTC has told the Railways that its with "lots of efforts" and tweaking in both train fare and services that it has build up a clientele for the train.

While the Tejas Express departs from Ahmedabad at 6:40 am and arrives at Mumbai at 1:05 pm, on the other direction, it departs Mumbai Central at 3:45 pm and reaches Ahmedabad at 10:10 pm.

According to the proposed timings, the new Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ahmedabad at 7:25 am and reach Mumbai at 1:30 pm. In the other direction, it will depart Mumbai Central at 2:40 pm and arrive at Ahmedabad at 9:05 pm.

The margin of the two trains will be 45 minutes to 75 minutes in both directions and the run time of the Vande Bharat Express will also be lesser, as compared to the Tejas Express which takes about 6.25 to 6.50 hours both ways, thus further affecting the latter, sources said.

Image: PTI/File Photo of Vande Bharat Express

