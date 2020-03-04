The Debate
IRCTC Ticket Cancellation Fraud; How It Operates And What You Should Know

IRCTC

There have been many instances of IRCTC ticket cancellation fraud in the past few years. Know how it operates and things you should know in order to be safe.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
IRCTC Fraud

While it may come off as a bit strange, one should always be careful while cancelling a railway ticket. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cautioned customers to be aware of online fraud. IRCTC has also said that they never ask customers for any of their personal details through a phone call or SMS.

What is IRCTC ticket cancellation fraud?

Cyber ​​thugs generally pose as an IRCTC official and try to cheat customers by obtaining bank account-related information from customers through phone calls or SMS. Such frauds have been rampant in the ticket booking process and there have been multiple reports in the past from several parts of India. In the wake of numerous cases of fraudulent activities, IRCTC has worked out certain provisions to penalise e-ticketing fraudsters and also requested the customers to take necessary precautions.

IRCTC had sent a mail to its customers stating that it does not request anyone for any information or banking details for any reason. In its mail, it also advised against sharing any kind of information with anyone, including bank account number, debit card, credit card, ATM PIN, TPIN, CVV and UPI details.  

Things you should know to avoid the IRCTC fraud

  • The e-ticket cancellation refund process is fully automated and does not require any human intervention.
  • Users don't have to provide any additional details post-cancellation as the refund process starts automatically.
  • The refund amount also gets credited automatically to the same account which had been used for making the payment, so there is no need to provide any banking or other account-related details in any form if requested by someone to initiate the refund process.
  • Refrain from sharing any ticket cancellation related information with anyone on social media.

Image credits: IRCTC

First Published:
