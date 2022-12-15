Kashi Tamil Sangamam Participants Receive Warm Welcome At Jabalpur Railway Station; Watch

In an unusual event, passengers of the Chennai-Gaya Express (Train No. 12390) received a warm welcome with a group of women and a man performing a traditional dance at the Jabalpur railway station. The flashmob performance was made in order to welcome participants of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' that is being held in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Sharing the 45-second video clip on Twitter, the Ministry of Railways wrote, "Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Meeting of two cultures! Passengers of Chennai-Gaya Express (Train No. 12390) going to participate in 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' received a warm welcome at Jabalpur station where women delegates showcased their culture through traditional dance."

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav also shared the video on his official Twitter and wrote, "A celebration of Indian culture and diversity!"

Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 inaugurated the month-long programme -- Kashi Tamil Sangamam -- in Varanasi. The objective of the programme is to celebrate age-old ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi). The programme is likely to end on December 16.

Inaugurating the event, PM Modi said, "PM Modi had said that on one hand, Kashi is the cultural capital of the country whereas Tamil culture and Tamil Nadu is the centre of India’s pride and antiquity. It is the responsibility of 130 crore Indians to preserve the legacy of Tamil and enrich it. If we ignore Tamil, we do a great disservice to the nation, and if we keep Tamil confined, we will do it great harm."

According to a press release, over 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are expected to visit Kashi. Seminars, site visits, exhibits of handlooms, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisine etc., are also part of the programme.

The event aims to provide an opportunity to all individuals, including students, scholars, philosophers, traders, artisans and artists from the two regions to come together. They can share their knowledge, culture, and best practices, and learn from each others’ experiences.