Mizoram's Capital Aizawl To Be Connected By Railway Network Soon; 82% Work Complete

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday gave a major update on the Bairabi – Sairang Rail Line Project which intends to bring Mizoram capital Aizawl to the railway map. The project is expected to be completed by December 2023.

According to an official tweet, the 51.38 km-long Bairabi – Sairang Rail Line Project has achieved 82% completion till November 30, 2022.

"This project of national importance will provide seamless connectivity to Mizoram’s state capital, Aizawl (Sairang), with the rest of the country," Railways said.

— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 15, 2022

There are 32 tunnels and 16 cut and cover tunnels along the 51.38 km long stretch of the broad gauge railway line, which transits through the Thingdawl and Tlangnuam Blocks of the Kolasib district and Aizawl district.

In this stretch, there are 55 major bridges, including six tall bridges having a height of more than 70 m, 87 minor bridges, eight road underbridges and five road overbridges.

Apart from Bairabi, the railway line will pass through four stations - Kawnpui, Hortoki, Sairang and Mualkhang.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Sairang-Bairabi broad gauge line in November 2014. The project was commenced in 2015 and was initially scheduled to be completed by 2018.

However, it could be completed as per the schedule due to several hurdles, including deep valleys, hilly terrains and gorges, landslides, short duration of the working season because of monsoon, and lack of construction materials and labour in the state.

After its completion, the project will open good economic possibilities as commodities will be ferried in a much cheaper, cost-effective, and eco-friendly way. The farmers from the state will also be able to send their produce to the broader market of the different states at a cheaper price and in a time-bound manner.

Aizwal will become the fourth state capital in North-East to have a rail link after the project is completed. Assam's Guwahati (adjoining capital Dispur), Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun (adjacent to capital Itanagar) and Tripura's Agartala are already connected with the railway network.