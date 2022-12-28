Railway Ministry Denies IRCTC Server Data Breach, Carries Out Further Investigation

The Union Ministry of Railways on Wednesday denied reports regarding a possible breach of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) data. The Ministry said that the leak is not from IRCTC servers.

In a statement, the Railway Ministry said, "On analysis of sample data, it was found that the sample data key pattern does not match with IRCTC history application programming interface (API). Reported/Suspected data breach is not from the IRCTC servers."

"An incident regarding an Indian Railway data breach has been reported in the media. In this connection it may be submitted that Railway Board had shared a possible data breach incident alert of CERT-In to IRCTC reporting a data breach pertaining to Indian Railways passengers," it added.

The Railway spokesperson said that a further probe into the data breach is being done by IRCTC. "All IRCTC Business Partners have been asked to immediately examine whether there is any data leakage from their end and apprise the results along with corrective measures taken to IRCTC."

Some reports had earlier claimed that details of over three crore passengers were compromised and were up for sale on the dark web.

"It is further clarified that no data leak has happened from the IRCTC server or from the Railways server. Reports claiming such leaks/breach of IRCTC or CRIS server is devoid of fact," the Railways said.

