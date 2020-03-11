Ramayan Express Train Route, Ticket Prices, Number And Other Details

The Ramayan Express is being touted as the 'special tourist train' which is aimed towards offering the passengers a reasonable as well as an all-inclusive tour package. Ramayan Express also covers almost all the tourist places in the country for its passengers. The booking procedure for the Ramayan Express can be done by the commuters from the IRCTC website. The passengers can also check out the detailed information about the tour package on the site here.

The Ramayan Express covers all the prominent tourist spots

The passengers can also book their tickets for the Ramayan Express through the Zonal offices, IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre and the regional offices. The Ramayan Express mostly covers the destinations namely Sitamdhi, Ayodhya, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Prayag, Varanasi, Kanchipuram, Hampi, Nasik and Rameshwaram. The passengers can board and de-board the train in destinations like Ghaziabad, Delhi Safdargunj, Bareilly, Moradabad and Lucknow.

If the passengers are planning to book the tickets for the Ramayan Express from Delhi Safdargunj, they have to book their tickets under the package name, Shri Ramayan Yatra along with the train number, NZTT01. The departure timing of the train from Delhi Safdargunj will be 15:30 hrs. The passengers can travel in the class SL and 3AC in the Ramayan Express.

The Ramayan Express offers a three-course meal for their passengers

The frequency of the Ramayan Express is 28.03.20. The express offers the passengers a three-course meal comprising of breakfast, lunch and dinner. The package tariff is inclusive of the GST. The rates for the passengers travelling from the sleeper class is ₹ 16,065. While the rates for the passengers travelling from 3AC class is ₹ 26,775.

