Special Trains From Goa From June 1 Onwards: Here Is The List Of Trains And Schedule

The Government of India along with the Ministry of Railways have started the Shramik trains and special trains that will help everyone reach safely to their homes. While the Shramik trains are for the migrants, the special trains are for anyone who books and reserves their seats in the trains. The Ministry of Railways has announced 200 Trains will be running across the country from June 1 onwards, which include special trains from Goa.

ALSO READ | Ministry of Railways says route congestion due to delays in departure now cleared

A Special Trains List has been issued by the Ministry of Railways which include various trains that run daily, some weekly, biweekly and so on. There is one train running from Goa to New Delhi. The information about the same is given below:

ALSO READ | Ministry of Railways issues clarification on Shramik special and regular train services

List of Special Trains From Goa:

Train No. From To Train Name Frequency Earliest Date of Ticket Availability Onward Return 02779/10 Vasco Da Gama Nizamuddin Goa Express Daily June 18 June 16

The Goa Express is a daily train running from Vasco Da Gama station in Goa to Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi. The train will be taking the route of Pune Jn, Itarsi Jn, Bhopal Jn, stopping at Agra Cantt as well and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin. The booking of the train can be done on the IRCTC website. It will show seat availability and other details about the train as well.

ALSO READ | Ministry of Railways shares '5 Sutra to practice at work' to fight coronavirus

Guidelines about Charting and Boarding of the Trains:

Waitlisted passengers are not allowed while people with fully confirmed tickets, RAC passengers and passengers with half confirmed tickets and half wait-listed passengers will be allowed.

All passengers will be compulsorily screened and people with no symptoms of COVID-19 will be allowed to enter.

Everyone must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Passengers must reach 90 minutes in advance for the thermal screening.

IRCTC will be making provisions for limited Eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis in those trains that have a pantry car attached.

Online cancellation is available up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure and the charges are 50% of the fare.

The Ministry of Railways has recently stated that all the state governments will have to indicate their requirements of Shramik Special Trains from Goa as well as from all other regions. They have also claimed that the desired number of Shramik Special trains will be immediately provided within 24 hours of the request. This will ensure that there is no excess transportation than required and all the facilities are done properly.

ALSO READ | Ministry of Railways comes up with 'Break the outbreak song' amid COVID-19 lockdown