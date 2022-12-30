Vande Bharat Express From West Bengal's Howrah To New Jalpaiguri Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express from West Bengal's Howrah to Jalpaiguri on Friday, December 30. The first semi-high speed railway in the state, will run from January 1, 2023 and will operate commercially six days a week, except Wednesday. The train will cover a journey of 600 kilometres in 7.5 hours. The train will halt at Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town and Barsoi station.

The Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express is one of India's most cutting-edge train models. The train features an airplane-like look on the inside and comes with rotatable seats to allow for customised travel.

Every coach comes with big windows allowing travellers a fantastic sightseeing experience. The coaches have automatic doors, smoke alarms, security, odour control, bio vacuum toilets, sensory taps and several other amenities.

Separate toilets for Divyangjan

Under the 'Make In India' project, the trains come with separate toilets for Divyangjan. The Vande Bharat trains also come with KAVACH, a train collision avoidance system.

The PM also dedicated four more railway projects to the nation including- Boinchi – Shaktigarh 3rd Line, Dankuni – Chandanpur 4th Line, Nimtita – New Farakka Double Line, and Ambari Falakata – New Maynaguri – Gumanihat Doubling Project.

Boinchi-Shaktigarh 3rd Line (25.83 Km)

With the inauguration of this project, passengers can expect better connectivity in Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman districts and improvement in speed of trains between Howrah and Bardhaman, via both Main Line and Chord Line.

Dankuni-Chandanpur 4th Line (25.41 Km)

With this, passengers can expect faster transit of suburban trains to Howrah. This is expected to give a boost to the service sector in suburban area and significantly reduce train run time.

Nimita-New Farakka Doubling (25.42 Km)

Passengers will enjoy improved connectivity and a reduced journey time from Howrah to north-eastern states with increased mobility and sectional load capacity.

Ambari Falakata-New Maynaguri-Gumanihat Doubling

This project will cover Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri districts for better economic development of North Bengal and north-eastern states with improved connectivity boosting regional development.

With the inauguration of Joka-Taratala Metro Project passengers will now be able to travel fast and hassle free from southern fringes of Kolkata to heart of the city in 15 minutes against 35 minutes by road.