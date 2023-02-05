Vande Bharat Passenger Shares Video Of 'poor Quality Food' Served On Train; IRCTC Responds

A passenger who was travelling on the Vande Bharat Express shared a video on Twitter wherein he showed the poor quality of food that was been given to him on the train. The train had left from Vizag and was bound for Hyderabad.

Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by central government is very high, quality is very bad. pic.twitter.com/ttFM8pjiYx — Pratap Kumar (@RK23666) February 4, 2023

In the video that the passenger posted, he was seen squeezing oil out of one of the food items that he purchased inside the train. A caption was also written along with the video, which read, "Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by the central government is very high, quality is very bad."

After the video was circulated on various social media platforms, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) took cognisance of the incident and responded to the grievance. IRCTC replied, "Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures."

Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) February 3, 2023

Image of garbage in Vande Bharat Express shared; Railways Min takes cognisance

Prior to this, an image was shared by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan of a coach of the Vande Bharat Express which showed garbage strewn on its floor. In the image, bottles, used food containers, and plastic bags were seen inside the train vestibule.

After the picture got viral, it received various reactions on social media platforms where everyone urged to keep the train clean and safe.

Right after this, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw directed that the cleaning practice in trains be changed. He urged citizens to keep the trains clean, the way it is done for flights in India, where the cleaning staff move around with garbage bags to collect any garbage that the passenger wants to get rid of.

Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video showing that the Garbage Collection System has already been implemented in Vande Bharat Train-20901, from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Capital, 22301, from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, 20833, from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad. In the video, it is seen that the cleaning staff is moving from one seat to another, collecting bottles, containers, packets etc and disposing them of in garbage bags.

Along with the post, the Minister wrote, "Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation is expected."