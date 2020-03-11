Coronavirus: IRCTC's Western Railway Takes Precautions, Issues Helpline Numbers

Amidst the dreadful Coronavirus scare in India, now the Western Railway has taken some precautionary measures for the safety of the passengers and the commuters. The Western Railway has taken to their Twitter handle to inform the public about the isolation wards which has been situated in the nearby hospitals. They have also shared the helpline numbers of the same which the passengers can use in the case of an emergency. Check out the tweet.

Western Railway readies itself to battle Coronavirus

The statement which was released by the Western Railway on their social media handle read that it has begun to take several precautionary measures to battle the dreadful Coronavirus. The main objective of the Western Railway is to prevent endangering the lives of the passengers due to Coronavirus. One of the employees of the Western Railway, Ravindra Bhakar has also revealed in a statement that almost all the private, as well as the public hospitals, have got isolation wards for the suspected patients of the virus with around 75 beds allotted to them.

Jagjeevan Ram Hospital has got isolation wards for the suspected patients

The Western Railway has also revealed in the statement that Mumbai Central's Jagjeevan Ram Hospital has been allotted around 30 beds in their dedicated isolation wards for all the patients who will be suspected of Coronavirus. The Jajeevan Ram hospital has also got some zonal control rooms which can be contacted during the time of the emergencies. The helpline numbers are 022-23080755 and 022-67643300.

The statement also had the Whatsapp number of medical officer-in-charge for the patients. The contact number is 9004490560. The doctors and the medical staff have been provided with masks, sanitizers, and all the required equipment which would be needed during the treatment.