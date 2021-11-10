1 Arrested With Pangolin In West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

A man was arrested with a pangolin in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

The arrest was made from Jhajangi area in ​​Mainaguri on Tuesday, they said.

Forest officials got in touch with the traffickers posing as buyers, and when two smugglers arrived to sell the adult male pangolin, one of them was arrested.

The gang is involved in smuggling pangolin to Mumbai from the Dooars region, forest officials said.

A hunt is on to nab the others involved in pangolin trafficking, they said.

