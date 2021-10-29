1 held for SIM card racket in Assam’s Nagaon district

Nagaon, Oct 28 (PTI) A woman allegedly involved in a SIM card racket has been apprehended in Assam's Nagaon district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Based on specific information, the police conducted an operation on Wednesday night and raided the house of one Mukhtar Hussain at Salmorabori village, the police officer said.

Though Hussain was not present during the raid, the police seized several items, including mobile phones, 65 SIM cards, 51 cases without SIM cards, one computer printer, a key board, and five photostat copies of PAN and AADHAR cards.

Hussain's wife was apprehended as the 65 SIM cards and the empty cases were seized from her possession, the police officer said.

Necessary legal action has been initiated in this connection, he added. The operation was led by Nagaon district Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Dhruba J Bora along with district Anti Narcotic Squad (ANS) and Officer-in-Charge of Dhing police station. PTI COR ESB MM MM

