10 Cattle Smugglers Arrested In Jammu., 32 Bovine Animals Seized

With the arrest of 10 smugglers on the outskirts of Jammu city and seizing of 32 bovines from them, police on Thursday claimed to have foiled their bid to smuggle the cattle, officials said.

The Police teams intercepted four vehicles at three different locations and rescued 28 bovine animals, including 14 bovines at Ban Toll Plaza Nagrota, 10 cattle at Jhajjar Kotli and 8 at Sidhra bridge during checking on Wednesday evening, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rafqat Ahmed, Haroon Ahmed, Rajinder Choudhary, Pottu, Afraz Ahmed Khatana, Jameel Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed, Mohammad Iqbal, Jaffar Ahmed and Imran Ahmed.

Further investigations are on, they said.

