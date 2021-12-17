10 Myanmarese poachers arrested in Andamans, 500 kg of sea cucumber seized

Port Blair, Dec 17 (PTI) Ten Myanmarese poachers have been arrested in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over 500 kg of sea cucumber seized from their possession, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police had on Thursday nabbed the 10 Myanmar nationals who had illegally entered the Jawara Reserve Area in South Andaman district, an officer said.

Besides 500 kg of sea cucumber, a marine animal considered a delicacy in several cuisines of East and Southeast Asia, fishing materials, binoculars, compass, diving equipment, and oil and ration were seized, he said.

Further interrogation of the arrested Myanmarese is underway, the officer added. PTI COR ACD ACD

