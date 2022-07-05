10-time Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan's Wife & Son Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case

In a key development, the ED has summoned senior Samajwadi Party leader and Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima and their son Abdullah for questioning. They have been asked to appear before the ED at its Lucknow Zonal office on different dates before July 15. Elected to Rajya Sabha in November 2014, Fatima tendered her resignation in October 2019 after winning the Rampur Assembly bypoll. She was incarcerated from February-December 2020 in a forgery case. On the other hand, Abdullah Azam Khan was released in January after spending nearly 23 months behind the bars and won the Suar seat.

The summons are in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. As per sources, ED has collected evidence in Rampur and accessed details of the bank accounts of Azam Khan and his relatives. In September 2021, the central agency had quizzed him in the Sitapur Jail amid aspersions over the source of money used for the establishment of the aforesaid varsity and purported illegal occupation of land.

He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in May earlier this year in a similar case related to the alleged grabbing of enemy property for his Jauhar University project. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that the ED asked for details of properties illegally possessed by Khan. As per an order of the Rampur administration dated May 10, a team of 9 members was formed to start the verification process in this regard.

Azam Khan's woes

Azam Khan won the Rampur Assembly seat for the 10th time despite being behind the bars since February 2020. After being granted bail by the Supreme Court on May 20 in the 88th case registered against him, he walked free from the Sitapur jail a day later. Speculation was rife that the former Uttar Pradesh Minister was miffed with Samajwadi Party for not supporting him during his incarceration.

For instance, he refused to meet a party delegation in jail while he met PSP(L) chief Shivpal Yadav and Congress' Acharya Pramod Krishnam. Thereafter, he made his displeasure clear by skipping the SP Legislative Party meeting. The disgruntlement in the SP camp came to the fore after Khan's close aide Asim Raja suffered a shock defeat in the Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll at the hands of BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi. The by-elections for Rampur and Azamgarh were necessitated after sitting MPs Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav resigned after their election to the Legislative Assembly in March.