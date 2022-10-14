10-year-old Girl Found Dead In Mathura, Family Alleges Rape

The naked body of a 10-year-old girl was found in the forest area here, police said on Friday. The family members of the minor have alleged rape before murder.

Five teams led by Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police have been constituted to investigate the matter, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav said.

According to the family, on Thursday at 3 pm the girl went outside to play, and later around 5 pm she was found dead in the forest area, he said.

The police are scanning through the CCTV cameras to establish the sequence of events, he said.

A forensic team and dog squad were called to investigate the incident, the SSP said.

