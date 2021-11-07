100 People Held Under Arms Act, 85 Under Excise Act, 22 Under NDPS Act In Delhi In Oct: Data

Over 100 people were arrested under the Arms Act, 85 people under the Excise Act, and 22 people under the NDPS Act in three districts of the Delhi Police in October, according to official data.

Eighteen people were held under the Arms Act in north district and five country-made pistols and 10 cartridges were seized from their possession, it said.

According to the data, the southeast district registered 17 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 18 people. Six firearms and 11 knives were recovered from their possession.

In the northeast district, 59 cases under the Arms Act were registered and 68 people have been arrested. A total of 23 pistols, 45 live cartridges and 40 knives were recovered, it said.

The north, southeast and northeast districts made the arrest of 85 people under the Excise Act last month. Among them, 19 were arrested in north, 44 in southeast, and 22 in northeast districts.

The southeast district registered 40 cases under the Excise Act, and recovered over 5,000 bottles of liquor, while 22 cases were registered in the northeast district and recovery of 431 bottles was made from there.

Northeast district registered 11 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, arrested 16 people and recovered over 31 kg drug, it said.

Whereas, southeast district registered five such cases and arrested five persons under this Act. A total of 12.5 kg drug wa also recovered, the data said.

In the north district, one person was arrested under the NDPS Act and 104.6 grams smack was recovered.

The southeast district has registered 13 cases under the Gambling Act and arrested 44 people, while the northeast district has registered 11 such cases and arrested 42 people, the data added.

The national capital is divided into 15 police districts.

