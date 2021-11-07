11 Cybercriminals Arrested In Jharkhand’s Deogarh District

Eleven people allegedly involved in cybercrime were arrested during raids in Jharkhand’s Deogarh district on Sunday, a police officer said.

Sixteen mobile phones, 28 SIM cards, 16 passbooks, one chequebook, six ATM cards, and Rs 48,000 in cash were seized from their possession, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Sumit Prasad said at a press conference here.

The raids were conducted in different locations under the limits of the Devipur, Madhupur, Pathrol, and Margomunda police stations.

