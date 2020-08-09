11 Dead Bodies Recovered From A Farmer’s Field At Jodhpur; Probe Ongoing

In a shocking incident, 11 dead bodies were recovered from a farmer's field in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday. As per sources, the State Forensic Lab (SFL) team is currently on-site, trying to determine the cause of the death, which is yet to be ascertained.

Sources have however reported that the deceased were Hindu refugees from Pakistan. They were allegedly working in a farmer's field in Achlawata. Lodta, along with its neighbouring areas, house many such refugees and minorities that have fleed persecution from Pakistan.

The police officials of the nearby Dechu police station are currently on site. The investigation is still on, and it is too premature to determine whether it is a murder or a mass suicide, sources revealed.

