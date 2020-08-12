3 Dead, 60 Cops Injured & Bengaluru Police Station Trashed Over Cong MLA's Nephew's Post

The Bengaluru police has arrested 110 people involved in the violent incident that took place in Bengaluru's DJ Halli, KG Halli police station areas and Pulkeshi Nagar, the residential area of Congress MLA A Shrinivas Murthy, on Tuesday. The mob vandalised the Congress MLA's house as a communal social media post shared allegedly by the leader's nephew sparked massive outrage.

3 people dead and 60 police personnel injured

Atleast three people died and 60 police personnel were injured during the violent clash. The police opened fire to bring the situation under control. According to police, a group of almost a thousand people gathered in front of the KG Halli police station demanding that the relative named Naveen be arrested for sharing the post. Hundreds also gathered outside the MLA's house and protested. The angry protestors allegedly set ablaze the vehicles parked outside the MLA's house, and allegedly also did not allow fire engines to enter the street to douse the fire.

Another group of people also gathered outside the KG Halli police station and attacked police personnel. They set the property on fire by throwing petrol bombs. The situation allegedly escalated after a group of people who went to the KG Halli police station to file a complaint against Naveen but were told by local police to sort out the matter out on their own. He has since been arrested.

Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said two people died in the police firing and one injured person has been taken to a hospital - since then the toll has risen to three. Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police have sustained injuries in the clashes, Pant said. Restrictions under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed in Bengaluru and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits of the city, the commissioner said.

Karnataka: Members of Sadbhavna Youth Social Welfare Association & people linked to Bilal & other mosques lodge a complaint at DJ Halli Police Station in Bengaluru against Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew over an inciting social media post shared by him. pic.twitter.com/AoSu2yfdWK — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, taking note of the situation, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Issue will be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants." As per the latest info, Naveen is among the 110 people who have been arrested.

