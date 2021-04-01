12 Members Of Rajasthan Module Of Indian Mujahideen Awarded Life Term

A Jaipur court has awarded life term to 12 members of the Rajasthan Module of Indian Mujahideen. This module was busted by Delhi CP SN Srivastava who used to be then DCP Special Cell. In March 2014, Special Cell had arrested one Pakistani terrorist who was later identified as Zia Ur Rehman. The intelligence agencies were after him for a long time. He was using a pseudo name as Waqas to evade arrest from the agencies.

Rehman was acting at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and was associated with Indian Mujahideen. The special cell official said that Rehman was involved in a series of bomb blasts that took place across India.

Rehman's aides held along with huge amount of explosives

He was held following a tip-off. Later his aides Mohammed Mahruf, Mohammed Waqar Azhar and Shaquib were also held and a huge amount of explosives were recovered from them.

"Explosive, detonators, electronic circuits/timer and other things which terrorists use to make bombs were recovered from them. They were active in Jaipur and Jodhpur. A terrorist strike was averted following their arrest," said a special cell official.

A case was registered against them under the explosive act.



During the course of the investigation, the special cell found that they were the part of Rajasthan Module of Indian Mujahideen. The Special Cell shared the information with ATS Rajasthan which led to the arrest of ten more members of Indian Mujahideen.

SN Srivastava busted the terror module

The busting of the Rajasthan module of Indian Mujahideen was done under the leadership and close supervision of S.N. Srivastava, CP Delhi (the then Spl. CP, Special Cell).

On March 31, Additional Sessions Judge Uma Shankar Vyas, Jaipur concluded the trial of the case pertaining to the Rajasthan Module of Indian Mujahideen involving thirteen accused persons. Judge Vyas sentenced all the accused persons except one to life imprisonment.

The prosecution was successful in proving the accused as guilty and the court was convinced with the evidence produced by the special cell and Rajasthan ATS. "12 members of Rajasthan Module of Indian Mujahideen have been sentenced to life, our endeavour proved fruitful," said the police official.

