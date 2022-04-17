Last Updated:

125 Kg Beef Seized In UP's Sultanpur, 1 Person Arrested: Police

Press Trust Of India

Sultanpur (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) One person was arrested from here and beef weighing almost 125 kg was seized from him, police said on Sunday.

Gosaiganj police station's senior sub-inspector Sitaram Yadav said that police raided a "hideout" in Balramau village Saturday night acting on a tip-off, and arrested Nadeem alias Babu, while another person managed to escape.

Around 1.25 quintal (125 kg) beef, two knives and other tools were recovered from him, he said.

A case has been registered against the person, he said. PTI CORR NAV TIR TIR

