Kerala Gold Smuggling: 13 Foreign Shipments Come Under NIA Scanner As Probe Widens

The investigation into the Kerala gold smuggling case is now gaining momentum with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) widening the ambit of the probe. Republic TV has learnt that the agency is looking into shipments from 13 flights. They suspect that in at least 3-4 shipments gold was smuggled. The value of the shipments would be around Rs 40-45 crore, which could certainly vary as it is a preliminary estimate. NIA is also trying to find out the beneficiaries of the same which could essentially mean that the agency could go back looking into cases which are almost a year old.

HAWALA NETWORK

What is amply clear with the NIA stepping in is the involvement of hawala transactions. Sources in the agency say that they are looking at hawala networks operating from cities like Hyderabad. All active hawala networks have come under the scanner of the agency. "Involvement of hawala money from the Middle East generates a huge suspicion as in the past we have seen how it has links with terror activities. In this case too we cannot rule out the possibility of the same," said a source. Preliminary investigation suggests that the funds generated through this gold smuggling was being sent to Dubai and other Middle East countries. The proceeds of the gold smuggling was being moved around through Hawala.

KEY CHARACTER-UAE HAWALA CONNECTION

UAE based Faisal Fareed remains a key character in this gold smuggling case. NIA has already got non-bailable warrant issued against him and is in the process of getting a blue corner notice issued against Faisal. It is suspected that the Dubai end of the operation was being handled by Faisal. The agency also suspects that the money generated through smuggling of gold in Kerala was being sent to Dubai through hawala network.

FAREED'S ACCOMPLICES - TERROR LINK SUSPECTED

According to agency sources, Fareed's accomplices in Kerala generated the money. This included few jewellers, which the agency suspects that they could have links with few "dubious" organisations. These could be fronts of "fundamentalist outfits". The fund was used to purchase gold and conceal it in cargo shipments addressed to the consulate. Forged consulate documents were being used. Duplicate emblems and symbols of UAE govt on the baggages were used so that the baggage can get diplomatic immunity at the airport.

ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE PROBE

While the ED is yet to register a formal case in the Kerala gold smuggling case, sources in the agency say that the local unit in Kerala is carrying out a preliminary inquiry. Sources in NIA say that there is a possibility of a money laundering angle in the Kerala gold smuggling case.