133 People Booked In Jodhpur Violence; 'PFI Role Being Probed', CP Gogoi Tells Republic

As the situation remains tense following communal clashes in Rajasthan's city, Jodhpur Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi provided updates on the investigation and said the possibility of PFI links is also considered. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Police Commissioner informed the situation in the region is currently under control.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi told Republic, "We have not yet identified the involvement of PFI in the communal clashes witnessed in Jodhpur. If any involvement is there, we will investigate. We are open to all possibilities".

Twelve cases have been registered and eight people have been arrested in connection with the communal violence in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city.

"The situation in Jodhpur is now under control. The investigation is currently underway", he added.

Providing details of the Jodhpur violence, the Police stated, "We immediately responded to the incidents as there were reports of people burning vehicles and stone-pelting. So far, we have booked 133 people under Section 151".

Jodhpur violence

After Bhagwa (saffron) flag was replaced with an Islamic flag on the statue of Freedom Fighter Balmukund Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection, communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on May 2. The Muslim mob also pasted tape on the face of the statue. Batons and tear gas were used by the Police to disperse the crowd.

Following communal violence on Monday, fresh clashes took place in Jodhpur on May 3. The clashes erupted between Jodhpur Police and members of the Muslim community after Eid prayers. The mob vandalized vehicles parked in the market and residential areas. A few police vehicles were also damaged.

After communal tensions mounted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a curfew was imposed in 10 police station areas of the city and mobile internet services were suspended on Tuesday.

Ashok Gehlot responds to Jodhpur violence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people of Jodhpur to maintain peace and chaired a high-level meeting after cancelling events planned for his birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Rajasthan CM wrote, "While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order".

