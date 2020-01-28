14-yr-old Assaulted By 3 Seniors In Bengaluru's JIRS; Victim's Father Reveals More Victims

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old student was ragged, abused and beaten by three fellow classmates in Bengaluru's Jain International Residential School (JIRS). The victim's father - Kunal Bothra - a resident of Mumbai, filed a police complaint on January 23 against the chairman of the institution - Chenrajji Jain, after the school authorities simply suspended the three accused and the doctor who examined the victim failed to give him proper treatment or intimate the parents of the severity of his wounds. The Horahalli police have filed a case against the chairman and the doctor under several IPC sections and is currently investigating the case.

What was the ragging incident?

According to the police complaint filed by Bothra, his son was allegedly slapped, pushed and beaten by three boys who entered the victim's hostel room after dinner. Moreover, the accused then dragged the boy to the bathroom, beat him up and then threatened the victim to not inform his parents or the warden of the incident. The victim who was allegedly traumatised, sustained severe bruises in his arms, legs, back and face and admitted himself to the hospital. The victim was allegedly beaten up four months ago by some students with a belt.

The next day, when the parents came to know of the incident, they approached the police and filed a case against the three boys. But the institution suspended the three accused and subsequently, the Juvenile Justice Board let off the boys with a warning. The boy's father believes that several other children are victim to ragging at the school, which allegedly has not taken cognizance of Bothra's fears.

'Ragging a common incident at JIRS': Bothra

Speaking exclusively to Republicworld, Bothra said, " I spoke to 8-10 children who have been ragged - which is common in those premises. Several numbers of children are suffering due to ragging but are not speaking up as they are scared. Three months ago, one boy was beaten and then stripped naked by some of the other boys. Any other children seeking admission must know that the school has severely compromised on the safety and lives of their students."

Moreover, Bothra claimed that he could not contact any of the children's parents as the school had not formed groups of the parents. He also alleged that the doctor too covered up the incident due to fear of the school authorities. Republicworld contacted JIRS authorities who were unavailable for comment.

