14-year-old Girl Fakes Her Own Kidnapping To Escape Parents' Ire, Claims She Was Molested

A 14-year-old minor girl faked her own kidnapping in the Bhajanpura area of Northeast Delhi in order to dodge her parent's scolding for not faring well in the examination. She even claimed to have been molested by three boys and to make it look more convincing, and even hurt herself with a blade.

However, she didn't manage to hold up the stage for long, as police uncovered the lies by the girl.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commission of Police (DCP), Northeast Delhi, Joy Tirkey said, "A case under sections of kidnapping and POCSO Act along with other relevant sections was initially registered by the police on the allegations made by the girl. However, the truth was exposed during the investigation. Now, the police are initiating the process to cancel the case, as the girl too has confessed that she cooked up the story."

Truth revealed in CCTV footage

DCP Tirkey said that the incident was reported on March 15, when information about kidnapping and molestation of a minor girl was reported at the Bhajanpura police station in Northeast Delhi. When police met the minor girl, she claimed that three boys allegedly got into scuffle with her outside her school and kidnapped her. She further alleged that she was taken away from her school and was molested. She even showed her hands having some injuries.

Based on the complaint given by the girl, a case under relevant sections was registered at Bhajanpura police station and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, several CCTV footage were checked, wherein the girl was seen roaming alone on the roads for hours. She was even spotted at a shop, purchasing a blade, with which she allegedly hurt her herself.

The girl was then counselled, when she eventually revealed the truth. As per the statement given by the girl, it was her social studies examination on the day, which didn't go well. So in order to escape her parents' scolding, she planned her fake kidnapping. She went to a general store near the school and purchased some eatables and a blade.

Further, she harmed herself with the blade and informed her family about the fake kidnapping. After the confession of the girl, the process has been initiated to cancel the FIR.