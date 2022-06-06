Kanpur Violence Mastermind's WhatsApp Chats Under Scanner; Probe Details Accessed

Following the arrest of Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the Kanpur violence incident that broke out last Friday, shocking details have started surfacing in connection to the clashes and further adding a breakthrough to the overall investigation. So far in the investigation, the six mobile phones owned by Hashmi that were seized by the Kanpur police on Sunday are being scrutinized.

In a shocking revelation, the police have found a total of 141 WhatsApp groups on Hashmi's mobile out of which most of the conversations are regarding the Kanpur clashes. Furthermore, several other names have also come up through the chats who were also active in those groups.

As per the latest information available with Republic, conversations on calling a 'bandh' and triggering clashes were also found in the WhatsApp groups which further included updates of every moment that broke out on the day of the violence. In addition to that, circulated videos were also shared in the groups while Hashmi continued calling out for a bandh and asked others to join in.

Kanpur clashes were discussed in a WhatsApp group run by local Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi

Notably, most of the incriminating chats were found in a group named 'MMA Jauhar Fans Association Kanpur Team'. Hashmi is the president of this local Islamic organisation.

In the meantime, Republic TV has accessed some of the chats from the group where Hashmi can be seen exchanging messages a few hours before the violence. The messages containing pictures from the bandh from various marketplaces were exchanged between 10 AM and 11 AM on June 3.

"Inshallah, thode der mei video aayenge, Rehmani market bandh (We will receive a video shortly, bandh at Rehmani market)", one of messages read.

While the mobile phones will continue to remain in police custody, the police are investigating every message and are trying to identify others who were active in the group on the day of the violence. Further action will be taken on the basis of the gathered evidence.

Police gather CCTV footage showing miscreants purchasing petrol in PET bottles

On one hand, while the WhatsApp chats from Hashmi's mobile phones have revealed shocking details from the day of the clash, CCTV footage has also surfaced from the day where when a group of people can be seen taking petrol from a local petrol pump in PET bottles.

This significant development comes in the backdrop of police recovering petrol-filled bottles from the clash site indicating that they were used for attacking.

As witnessed in the CCTV footage accessed by the police, it shows the petrol pump staff providing petrol to some people in a PET bottle. Acting upon this, Kanpur District Magistrate Neha Sharma has issued an order to seize the petrol pump and further take action against the form operators for providing petrol and diesel manners.

Image: Republic/ANI