15-year-old Film Buff Stages Own Abduction In UP's Meerut; Police Recover Rs 9.31 Lakh

In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a 15-year-old boy allegedly staged his own kidnapping and demanded Rs 50 crore ransom from his family, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The state's Police and Special Task Force (STF) found him on Tuesday.

'He himself had planned this'

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Sahni said, "He lived with his father, stepmother and two sisters. He was disturbed with the situation, wanted to leave home with his sisters, and live somewhere else." The police have also recovered Rs 9.31 lakhs from him.

"He himself had planned this, had sent a text message to his sister for the money and also left a letter for it. Further action is being taken," SSP Meerut added. The Child Welfare Committee informed has been informed about the incident and the boy is being presented before the court. His father is also being questioned, SSP Meerut informed.

READ | US Elections 2020 in line for highest voter turnout in a century; '160 million' on cards

READ | 'No red or blue, I'll be President of United States,' says Joe Biden; Trump goes overboard

According to local media reports, the police safely recovered the teenager from Delhi within 18 hours through surveillance. He used to study in class 9 and has said that he had got the idea of ​​making such a plan after watching a film, reports added.

READ | US Elections 2020 Results LIVE Tracker: Trump wins South Carolina

READ | US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump wins Kentucky & West Virginia, Biden wins Vermont