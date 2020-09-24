MASSIVE: 150 Names From Bollywood-drug Nexus With NCB As Alleged Peddler Spills The Beans

In a massive development, accused drug peddler Karamjeet Singh has allegedly given a list of 150 names to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of those involved in the Bollywood drug cartel. This list comes along with big names from the industry being summoned in the probe, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Simone Khambatta, as well as TV stars like Abigail Pande and others, and producers such as Dharma Productions' Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad.

As per the latest reports, Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been asked to join the probe by 11 am on Friday. His summons will take place on the same day as Deepika Padukone is to be questioned by the agency. The NCB which has managed to track down multiple drug peddlers across Mumbai and Goa has begun to compile a list of 'A-listers' who are involved in the alleged drug cartel in the film industry.

6 Top Male Stars Panic

Earlier, sources had confirmed to Republic that at least 6 top male stars from Bollywood had summoned their lawyers, fearful of summoning in the drugs probe. Additionally, Republic had got wind of an actor-filmmaker duo dialing a top cop seeking protection, whereas others, including from the infamous 2019 Bollywood party video were allegedly seeking to flee the country.

Deepika Padukone to be questioned on Friday

Meanwhile, actor Deepika Padukone is said to appear before questioning on Friday, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh who didn't show up at the NCB office for questioning as been issued another summons for Friday and her residence raided.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present. The video in question had been shared by Karan Johar and had taken place at his house. The NCB has transferred the complaint to Mumbai and is verifying the video.

