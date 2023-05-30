160 Held In Assam For Involvement In Fake Gold, Currency Rackets

In a crackdown against fake gold and counterfeit currency note smuggling rackets, Assam police have arrested 160 people in the last two weeks.

Assam police said in a statement that 63 out of 160 arrested persons belong to Lakhimpur district, 45 from Sonitpur district, 3 from Guwahati, 6 from Kamrup, 4 from Barpeta, 8 from Nagaon, 1 from Darrang, 3 from Hojai, 1 from Tamulpur, 2 from Golaghat, 11 from Morigaon, 2 from Bongaigaon, 10 from Biswanath, and 1 from Chirang district.

Additionally, fake gold, fake Indian currency notes (FICN), laptops, computers, and other items that the accused were in possession of were all seized by the police.

FICN Crackdown

In order to bust the fake gold smuggling racket, Assan police launched an operation that started on May 15. Lakhimpur recorded the highest number of arrests, followed by Sonitpur, which was second on the list.

Earlier on May 23, six fake gold mafias surrendered before the police in Lakhimpur amidst a crackdown.

A car with 18 fake gold bars weighing 26.6 kg was recovered by Lakhimpur police in the Bangalmara Bazar neighbourhood, which is under the jurisdiction of the Bihpuria police station. Police arrested 27-year-old Ashraful Ali. A day before, seven fake gold bars making block casts, one piece of fake gold and eight pieces of brass in golden colour from the Daulatpur area under the Bihpuria police station were recovered.

Notably, the case gained momentum after a female cop, Junmoni Rabha, died in a road accident earlier this month. Allegations surfaced that her death was staged as she was investigating a case related to fake gold smuggling.