Bihar: 17 Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Jailed For Violating Tourist Visa Norms

The Patna police lodged FIRs against 17 foreign nationals from Kyrgystan for violating the rules and regulations of tourist visa and sent them to jail. These 17 foreign nationals with Kyrgystan passports, were detained by Patna police after locals in Digha and Phulwarisharif area complained of foreigners presence in their area, amid the coronavirus scare on March 23. Patna police detained all of them and put them under quarantine.

Later, it was revealed that all these people had attended the Tablighi Markaz event in Delhi which soon became a hotspot for COVID-19 cases in the country. They underwent COVID-19 test, but were found to be negative.

READ | 'COVID-19 Situation Under Control, Aim To Create Job Opportunities': Bihar Health Minister

Patna SSP, Upendra Sharma said "Initially on March 23, we had detained 17 foreign nationals from Kyrgystan from Digha and Phulwarisharif area of Patna. All of them had Kyrgyzstan passport and were travelling in India on a tourist visa. But they violated the regulations of tourist visa as per the guidelines of MHA and were involved in religious preachings across the country. On charges of violating the norms of the tourist visa under section 14B of the Foreign Act, all these 17 people have been sent to jail."

READ | Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Bihar: List Of Necessary Precautions Listed By The Government

One Markaz attendee tested positive in Bihar

So far, only one Markaz attendee has reported positive in Bihar. MHA had given a list of 162 Markaz attendees to Bihar police out of which 57 were foreign nationals. Around 22 foreign nationals are yet to be traced, and rest of the Markaz attendees who visited Bihar are under quarantine or have either tested negative for COVID-19.

A few days ago, Jharkhand police also registered an FIR against 28 foreign nationals for violating tourist visa norms and were involved in religious preachings in Hindipidhi Mosque in Ranchi.

READ | Bihar Govt Bans Spitting At Public Places With Rs 200 Fine Or Six Months Imprisonment

READ | Two More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bihar; Total Reaches 66