170 Kg Poppy Husk Concealed Inside Apple Boxes Seized In Kapurthala

An inter-state racket of poppy husk smuggling has been busted with arrest of two alleged peddlers who had 170 kg of poppy husk concealed inside apple boxes in a truck, police in Kapurthala on Thursday said.

The accused have been identified as Inderjeet Singh alias Bawa of New Azad Nagar, Bahadurke, and Rocky of Tiba Road in Ludhiana, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said during a search of a truck stopped at a checkpoint, police found 170 kg poppy husk concealed inside apple boxes.

The truck was coming from Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The SSP said this is a second big haul by Kapurthala police in the last 15 days.

The police here had earlier seized 250 Kg poppy husk and arrested two alleged peddlers.

A case has been registered against the two accused under relevant sections and an investigation is on, Khakh said.

