18 Civilians Killed, 16 Jawans Martyred In Pakistan’s Ceasefire Post Art. 370 Abrogation

Ever since the historic decision of revocation of Article 370 and 35A from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, desperate Pakistan is trying hard to push in trained terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to carry out major terror strike in Hinterland. Pakistan has made more than 4000 attempts to send in terrorists into the Indian soil in the first eleven months of abrogation of Article 35A and 370.

In a recent attempt to push in terrorists, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation in multiple sectors along the line of control in Jammu as well as Kashmir, three civilians were injured in Pakistan's unprovoked aggression in Kandhare sector of Kupwara district. Confirming the development, Sub Divisional Magistrate Karnah Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat (IAS) told Republic that three civilians were injured in a ceasefire violation and were evacuated to Sub District Hospital for treatment. However, assessment of the damage to civilian houses will be done once firing stops.

An RTI reply has exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan to vitiate the peace process in the newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. RTI reply revealed that from 5th August 2019 to 30th June 2020, Pakistan has carried out 4225 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

In these ceasefire violations from Pakistan, 18 civilians have lost their life while 96 others were injured in Pakistan's unprovoked aggression. 16 security personnel also attend martyrdom while retaliating to Pakistan's aggression along the line of control and International border while 110 others were injured.

The attempt from the Pakistan side is being made so as to push the trained terrorists into the soil of Jammu and Kashmir as the peace which prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir is haunting terrorist and their Masters across the border which are sponsored by Pakistan's ISI.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh had earlier said that around 250 terrorists are ready for infiltration in the launch pads along the Line Of Control while the number remained at around 150 along the line of control and International border in Jammu region.

Pakistan is using Line Of Control as an infiltration route for terrorists while International Border is being used as root to smuggle weapons and drugs to felicitate terrorists and the demand of money in Kashmir Valley to carry out terror strikes.

The terrorist has now resorted to target the public representatives in Kashmir Valley to create a sense of fear among those who came forward to participate in the poll process of Panchayati Raj institutes. To sarpanches have been gunned down by the tourist in last two months in Kashmir Valley while one Panch was seriously injured in the terrorist attack.

