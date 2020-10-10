18-year-old Boy Killed Over His Friendship In Delhi, Brutally Beaten Up By Girl's Kin

In a horrific incident, an 18-year-old boy was beaten to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar over his alleged friendship with a girl in the locality. As per news agency PTI, the family of the girl took offence to her friendship with Rahul (18), following which the girl was sent to fetch the boy, from his house. After Rahul reached the spot, he was brutally lynched by the girl's brother and three others, near Nanda Road. The girl's brother and others, said to be juveniles, have been arrested by the police.

"Victim Rahul was friends with a girl from Jahangirpuri. Her family objected to it so her relatives beat him up, leading to his death. Mohammad Raj, Manwar Hussain and three minors are arrested. We appeal to people to not give any colour to the case, it is a dispute of two families," said DCP North West.

Rahul, who was brutally beaten up by the girl's family sustained severe injuries in the assault. While he was rushed to a doctor, and later to Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, he could not survive his injuries. "The deceased did not have any visible injury. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the doctor opined that rupturing of the spleen led to his death," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) to news agency PTI.

"I was not at home at that time, I saw him all beaten-up. His mouth was swollen, he was bleeding. After he reached home, his health started deteriorating, he started vomiting. We rushed him to the doctor, however, his health continued to worsen. We then took him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, he lost his life in a span of 1-2 hours," said Rahul's uncle to RepublicTV.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased. As per the uncle, his nephew and the woman knew each other for close to two years. They lived in the same locality but the woman's parents, and especially her brothers, were against the friendship.

(With Agency Inputs)