1,800 Kg Poppy Husk Seized In Moga

The Punjab Police on Tuesday recovered 1,800 kg poppy husk from a godown in Moga, officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said that acting on a secret information, Senior Superintendent of Police, Moga, Surinderjit Singh Mand sent a police team to conduct a raid at the godown.

The police teams seized 90 bags (20 kg each) of poppy husk and booked 11 people in this regard.

SSP Mand said further investigation is underway.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)