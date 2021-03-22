19 Terrorists Including Two Top Commanders Killed This Year: Jammu & Kashmir Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army on Monday called for peace in the valley and urged the local terrorists to give up militancy. Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said, " Come back to the mainstream and we will facilitate your return. We are ready to receive you(terrorist) in an honourable manner."

While addressing a joint press conference along with GoC Victor Force, R Bali, Kumar claimed that the police along with security forces have gunned down about 19 terrorists since Jan 2021 till date.

“This year so far, 9 anti-terror operations were carried out by a joint team of police and security forces and in these encounters, 19 terrorists were neutralized. 9 out of 19 dead terrorists were from the Shopian district alone and the rest from other districts of Valley," he said.

He revealed, “This year, bigger success came to us when JeM commander Sajjad Afghani and Chief of Al-Badr terror group, Abdul Ghani Khawaja were neutralized. Both were involved in several cases including attacks on security forces.”

While talking about the stone-pelting incidents IGP, Vijay Kumar said that stone pelters will be dealt with iron hand and no second chance will be given to them like those who have joined terror ranks.

After the videography is done of the stone-pelting incidents, pelters are being identified and then they (stone pelters) are being booked under Public Safety Act (PSA). He said the focus of the police and security forces was to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

“Our priority is that the schools and colleges should not be closed which can happen only when there is no such incident. Stone pelting incidents impact everyone be it student, tourism player et al."

“When there is an attack by terrorists, schools and colleges are not closed, the yatra is not stopped and coming of tourist do not stop, but, when there is stone-pelting, there is a decrease in pilgrim number, tourists fear to visit us, it affects lives and livelihoods. Stone-pelting is a larger issue which involves society and so we take it more seriously than boys joining terror ranks,” the IGP said.

Speaking about the encounters in Valley, Major General R Bali hailed the Police, Army and CRPF for successful anti-terror operations.

Today's operation

“As far as today's operation is concerned, I, on behalf of GoC 15 Corps, congratulate JKP, 34 RR, 2 Sector and CRPF carrying anti-terror operation in the most professional manner.”

Both IGP Kumar and GoC Victor Force, Major General, R. Bali said that terrorists turned down repeated surrender offers by them. As the search party of the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, in which all the four (terrorists) affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, were killed in a pre-dawn encounter in Manihal village of Imamsahib belt in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Four dead bodies were recovered from the site of the encounter. One AK-47 rifle and three pistols were seized from the slain terrorists.