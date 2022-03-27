19-yr-old shot dead in Delhi's Dwarka, 1 held

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A 19-year-old man died of a bullet injury following a scuffle in Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday, police said.

Sahil (19), who lives in Nangli Dairy area, has been arrested for the alleged murder of Khurshid, they said.

According to police, the duo had a fight near Kakrola village and Sahil shot at Khurshid.

Khurshid, a resident of sector 16-A in Dwarka, succumbed to the gunshot injury, they said. PTI NIT RHL

