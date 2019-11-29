1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: SC To Start Hearing In Two Weeks After SIT Files Sealed Report

In a major development, the Special Investigation Team probing into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots has submitted a sealed cover report before the Supreme Court on Friday regarding the 198 cases closed by the CBI. The Supreme Court will consider the SIT report filed by the SIT team under Justice Dhingra and the hearing is set to begin hearing in two weeks. Moreover, sources report that the Supreme Court is mulling whether to furnish a copy of the report to the petitioners. The apex court has also allowed CBI officer Abhishek Bhullar to be repatriated to CBI.

Akali Dal chief requests PM Modi to acquit 309 Sikh soldiers from 1984

SC to consider Sajjan Kumar's bail plea

Earlier on November 4, the Supreme Court agreed to consider the bail plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The CBI on March 15 told the Supreme Court that Sajjan Kumar's plea challenging the life term stating that he has a "large political clout" and is capable of "influencing or terrorising" witnesses in the case pending against him. Sajjan Kumar, 73, was convicted to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC agrees to consider Sajjan Kumar's bail plea

SIT probes into Kamal Nath's involvement

Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted an SIT and is probing into Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Akali Dal leaders have alleged that Nath had incited violence against the Sikh at that time, as per sources. Two witnesses - Sanjay Suri and Mukhtiyar Singh have appeared before the SIT to record their statements. Akali Dal has constantly demanded the resignation of Kamal Nath from Congress party as well from the post of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI seeks dismissal of Sajjan Kumar's plea in Supreme Court

What was Operation Blue Star?

The 1984 Operation Blue Star was the biggest internal security mission ever undertaken by the Indian Army. The Operation was Indira Gandhi's solution to the law and order situation in Punjab prevalent at that time due to the rise of Khalistan movement in India. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, ordered the military operation to remove Sikh militants who were accumulating weapons in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) under Operation Blue Star which was carried out between June 1 and June 8, 1984, in Amritsar. The casualties as per the official reports were 83 Indian Army jawans and 492 civilians throughout the whole Operation.

Manjinder Sirsa hails 1984-riots witnesses appearing before SIT