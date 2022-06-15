1984 Sikh Riots: SIT Arrests 4 Accused In UP After Probe, First Visuals Accessed

In a breaking development, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed to investigate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, arrested four accused from the Ghatampur area of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to Republic, DIG Balendu Bhushan, who heads the SIT, informed that more arrests will soon be made in the case.

According to exclusive details accessed by Republic, the arrested accused have been identified as Saifulla Khan (64), Vijay Narayan Singh aka Bachan (62), Yogendra Singh aka Bappan (65) and Abdul Rahman aka Pakki (Lambu) (65). Republic has also accessed the first visuals of the arrested accused, where they could be seen inside the police station. According to the SIT, other accused involved in the riots are currently under the scanner.

The arrests were made in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots that broke out in Delhi as an aftermath of then PM Indira Gandhi's assassination. In a joint action of the SIT and Kanpur police, four accused were arrested from Kanpur's Ghatampur area. It is pertinent to mention that the SIT was formed three years back in 2019 by the Union Ministry to reopen seven 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial closed. Notably, the SIT, in its investigation, has identified 94 accused in the 1984 Sikh riots, out of which 74 people are alive.

'Will arrest all of them': DIG Balendu Bhushan

Following the arrests, SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan said that the team is committed to making more arrests in the case. Speaking exclusively to Republic, he said, “This is an old case from 1984. Because this is an old case, the SIT faced difficulties in nabbing the accused. We have been probing for three years and collecting information. Based on the investigation, more than 70 people were identified, of which four have been arrested.”

“Many accused who are alive, are aged around 70. There are many remaining and we will try to arrest all of them,” DIG Balendu Bhushan told Republic, adding that the aged accused in the case will be presented before the court and further action will be taken accordingly.

1984 anti-Sikh riots

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also known as the 1984 Sikh Massacre, were a series of organised pogroms against Sikhs in India following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. As the 1984 anti-Sikh riots continued for several days, around 3,000 Sikhs were killed in New Delhi, with unofficial estimates and countrywide figures suggesting the number as being much higher.

Additionally, over 50,000 people from the Sikh community were displaced. In the National Capital, some of the worst affected areas due to riots were Sultanpuri, Mangolpurim and Trilokpuri. Remarking on the riots in their aftermath, the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had made his infamous 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes' remark.

