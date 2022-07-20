1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: SIT Arrests 5 More From Kanpur; 27 Held In Total

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested five people from Kanpur accused in the anti-Sikh riots for setting a building on fire, in which three people were burnt to death, a senior official said.

Notably the SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the orders of the Supreme Court on May 27, 2019, to probe the anti-Sikh riots. It has been investigating the case since and has arrested 27 people so far, informed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Balendu Bhushan Singh to PTI.

27 people arrested by Uttar Pradesh SIT

Overall in the case of anti-Sikh riots which sparked off after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh security guard, the SIT has gathered information about 96 suspects, of which 23 have died and the action against the rest is ongoing, which helped the police to nab 27 people, Singh stated.

The five men apprehended from the Nirala Nagar in Kidwai Nagar from Kanpur, have been identified as Anil Kumar Pandey (61), Sriram alias Baggad (65), Mustaqeem (70), Abdul Waheed (61) and Irshad khan (60), all residents of Kidwai Nagar.

1984 anti-Sikh violence: 127 people killed in Kanpur

The SIT on July 14 arrested three more people in the case, who were allegedly a part of the mob and had set houses ablaze. The arrests were made in connection with FIRs lodged in Naubasta police and the other with the Govind Nagar police.

The crackdown started on June 15 after the SIT held four prime accused from Ghatampur, followed by two more arrests on June 21. Just 26 days ago, the SIT nabbed five more people. The DIG announced a cash reward for the 10 member police team of the SIT who had nabbed the prime accused.

IMAGE: PTI